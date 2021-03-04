When Pete Lee performed five shows at Acme Comedy Co. this past January, the cameras were rolling.

The best of those Minneapolis sets is scheduled to air Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The former Minnesotan, who currently lives in Los Angeles, returned to Acme almost exactly 23 years after he first told jokes on its stage.

"The 'Tonight Show' producers agreed that it will feel really special to bring a little piece of the show to Acme to celebrate that landmark," Lee said.

Lee gives Acme owner Louis Lee credit for offering him stage time and advice that led to his national success, which has included several past appearances with Fallon as well as "Premium Blend," "The Late Show With David Letterman" and "Last Comic Standing."

"Louis is a huge figure in my life and I wouldn't be where I'm at today without his guidance or his legendary club," said Lee, who is originally from Wisconsin. "Putting Acme on 'The Tonight Show' feels like a small way to tell him thank you. Being able to combine my love for 'The Tonight Show' with my love for Acme is the coolest feeling in the world."

The episode, which also features Tracy Morgan, airs locally at 10:35 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin