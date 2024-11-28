Comedian Josh Blue returns to his former St. Paul home, just in time for his birthday

A: I came here on a whim. And I proved you can be successful without having to move to Los Angeles or New York. I obviously have a lot of friends and family in the Twin Cities, but the winters were so brutal. Maybe global warming has changed that. Maybe in 10 years, you’ll be able to buy beachfront property there. But it was important for me to get away from my family at a young age. I had to show the world and myself that, just because I’m disabled, didn’t mean I couldn’t go out on my own.