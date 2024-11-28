Comedian Josh Blue knows that timing is everything. He moved to Denver just as it was exploding as a major stand-up scene. He won NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2006 when the show was a reliable route to stardom, becoming one of the world’s most high-profile entertainers with cerebral palsy. And his tour stops this Saturday in his former hometown of St. Paul, the same week of his 46th birthday, making it easy for him to celebrate with family and friends who still live in the area.
Comedian Josh Blue returns to his former St. Paul home, just in time for his birthday
Minnesota Interview: The “Last Comic Standing” winner pitches his own nature show.
Blue, who also will perform Friday at Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa, near the Iowa-Minnesota border, spoke by phone last week from his Denver home.
Q: You moved to Denver right out of college. Did you ever consider making the Twin Cites your home base?
A: I came here on a whim. And I proved you can be successful without having to move to Los Angeles or New York. I obviously have a lot of friends and family in the Twin Cities, but the winters were so brutal. Maybe global warming has changed that. Maybe in 10 years, you’ll be able to buy beachfront property there. But it was important for me to get away from my family at a young age. I had to show the world and myself that, just because I’m disabled, didn’t mean I couldn’t go out on my own.
Q: Other than seeing family, what do you like to do when you’re back in Minnesota?
A: I’ve got a bunch of high school friends to see and people I worked with at a summer camp in Rush City. We usually go for Vietnamese food in the Midway area. I always try to go to Como Zoo and see Sparky the sea lion. The zoo is probably on its 35th Sparky.
Q: You’re doing more than 200 shows a year. Ever get sick of touring?
A: I am sick of the travel, but I still love performing and making people laugh. The great thing is that now I can pick and choose the shows. I can decide not to go to places that require layovers. And I’m not doing the terrible gigs.
Q: What’s a terrible gig?
A: I’ve got shows coming up in Las Vegas. It’ll probably be the last time I play there. It’s not my favorite place to perform. Let’s say you play Des Moines. You have a community there that knows Des Moines and you can make jokes about it. In Vegas, the crowd is from all over. They don’t seem to jell or bond as an audience.
Q: What do you do when you’re on the road to relax?
A: I’m a nature guy. I love finding a patch of woods. There’s usually one less than a mile from my hotel. If I can see a turtle on a log, it makes my day.
Q: How were you introduced to comedy?
A: I remember one of my brother’s buddies had a cassette tape of Eddie Murphy. We would hide in the basement and listen, laughing uncontrollably. I didn’t get all the jokes but the cadences were funny. One day, the civics teacher at Como Park High School must have had a hangover, so he just played “Bill Cosby: Himself” in class. I know Cosby’s name is tainted now, but back then I was in awe of his stand-up. It was weird, though. Even as a kid I thought, “I could do that.” I just knew I had this gift. I just didn’t know it was a viable job.
Q: You’ve done “Last Comic Standing” and “America’s Got Talent.” What other show is on your list?
A: I joked for a while that I wanted to go and win them all. “Dancing With the Stars.” “Survivor.” I don’t really have aspirations like that, but “Dancing” would be so funny and fun.
Q: What about launching your own show? Maybe a nature series?
A: I’ve had this idea where I go out in the woods and find five animals within one mile of my hotel. I’d have an imaginary friend there that would know all the facts about them. Doing my own sitcom would be fun. I’ve always wanted to do a show for like, FX, where I could be a little more raunchy. I’ve taken a bunch of different swipes at that. I’ll go in with a pitch and they’ll say, “Oh, that was last year’s thing.” I think it’ll eventually happen. It’s just a matter of finding the right moment.
Josh Blue
When: 8 p.m. Fri.
Where: Diamond Jo Casino, 777 Diamond Jo Lane, Northwood, Iowa
Tickets: $25-$35. diamondjoworth.com
When: 8 p.m. Sat.
Where: Fitzgerald Theater,10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul
Tickets: $29.50-$54.94. axs.com
The Minnesota Interview is a feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
