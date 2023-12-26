Most folks treat New Year's Eve as a holiday. But for many comedians, it's a work night. Among the high-profiles signing up for a shift in the Twin Cities is Brian Regan, who will be performing Sunday at the State Theatre.

The 60-year-old standup has been wowing audiences and his peers for more than three decades with his endless stream of pet peeves, ranging from the sound of bagpipes to paperwork at the doctor's office. He's as clean as Jerry Seinfeld — but slightly more cutting.

Regan talked about the upcoming gig by phone earlier this month from his home in Las Vegas.

Q: Do you always work on New Year's Eve?

A: I used to like to take it off and host a party, but I'm kind of changing my tune on that. It's good for audiences because they can go and see my show and still go out afterwards and party. As long as we don't have to be onstage at midnight. I used to ring in the New Year at comedy clubs and the staff would hand out noisemakers. Adults think they're adults, but they act like children when they're given something that makes noise.

Q: Why Minneapolis on the 31st as opposed to performing near your home in Vegas?

A: I like Minneapolis a lot. You want to go somewhere you haven't been in a while and somewhere that's fun. Both are at play here. What's weird is that I haven't actually played Vegas a lot. My kids are here so I've never wanted to mix the two worlds. They're older now, so I'm starting to do more shows here. When you're on the road, there's a communal vibe. But in Vegas, the audience is from all over the world, so it's less cohesive. I see the audience as an instrument, and you want to get that collective unit laughing. That's more challenging in Vegas.

Q: Since you'll be off stage by midnight, will you just be in your hotel room at midnight?

A: We're still trying to figure that out. My girlfriend will be with me. Kermet Apio is performing that night at Acme Comedy Club. We're good buddies. So we might get together with him.

Q: Your last Netflix special was taped in a beautiful space in Utah. You also have a habit of booking great old venues like the State Theatre. Do aesthetics matter to you?

A: As much as I like comedy clubs, they often have people at tables. That means people have drinks and are looking at each other so they start talking to each other. It becomes less of a show and more of a party. In a theater, the audience is more focused. When people are in a place that's cool and fun and comfortable, it puts them in a good mood. That's one less hurdle you have to jump over. If I'm not funny, at least there's some beautiful stuff to look at.

Q: Any chance you'll be hosting a podcast next year? You seem to be the only comic that doesn't have one.

A: I'm not the kind of person who wants to do a podcast. I tip my hat to those who do. When I have the occasional comedy thought, I build my act around it. I guess I don't have as much to say as other people do.

Brian Regan

When: 8 p.m. Sun., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $60-$80; hennepintheatretrust.org

Other acts to catch

Lizz Winstead

The co-creator of "The Daily Show" spends so much time on activism that you may forget she remains a talented stand-up. The Minnesota native's show, "2023 and Me: Breaking Down the Year in DNA-Holes," celebrates 40 years in the business. (7:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $50-$75. theparkwaytheater.com)

Kermet Apio

Like Brian Regan, this Hawaii native keeps it clean, focusing on sharp observational humor that won't make you squeamish. He's a longtime favorite at both comedy festivals and at Acme Comedy Club. (8 p.m. Wed.-Thu., 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Acme, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $20-$28. acmecomedycompany.com)

Drew Dunn

Within four years of first stepping onstage, he won the Boston Comedy Festival (2017) and the Seattle International Comedy Competition (2018). Come see what the fuss is about. (7:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. Fri. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat. 7 & 10 p.m. Sun. House of Comedy, Mall of America. $18-$32.50. Sunday late show is $79.50, including an appetizer buffet and Champagne. moa.houseofcomedy.net)

Adrian Washington

Those seeking a slightly more raucous evening can ring in the New Year with this local favorite, who will be serving pizza after his set. It's the 16th year Washington has been hosting this upbeat bash. (8 p.m. Sun., Park Event Center, 500 Division St., Waite Park, Minn. $50. funnymanadrian.com)

10th Annual East Coast Style Comedy Show

If good beer is just as important to you as good laughs, try this weekend showcase of local comics that include Jason Schommer, Casey Flesch and Pascha Dunbar. The show's hosted by Maggie Faris. (7 p.m. Sat., 7 & 9 p.m. Sun. $20-$30. sisyphusbrewing.com)

Tommy Brennan

This fast-rising comic was a big hit at the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival this fall, so it's only fitting that he celebrates his stellar year back in Minneapolis. He's sharing the bill with Wisconsin stand-up Geoff Asmus. (7:30 & 9:30 p.m. Thu., 8 & 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 8 & 10:30 p.m. Sun. Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $15-$22. comedycornerunderground.com)

'The Immortals of Comedy'

Local comic Tiffany Norton and her friends will be taking advantage of their movie-theatre setting to celebrate the holiday with audience interaction. Technology will allow the comedians to riff off suggestions from fans, projected onto the big screen. (8:30 p.m. Sat., 7 p.m. Sun., New Hope Cinema Grill, 2749 Winnetka Av. N., New Hope. $23. cinemagrill.com)