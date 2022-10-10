The Columbia Heights City Council will vote Monday on a resolution to censure one of its members who is accused of making a racist phone call to a biracial candidate for office.

A report from outside investigator Red Cedar Consulting found Council Member KT Jacobs violated the council's code of conduct when she called candidate Justice Spriggs July 24 and questioned his racial identity, including asking which of his family members are people of color. After accepting the report at the council's Sept. 28 meeting, city staff — at the direction of the Mayor and council — drafted a resolution to censure Jacobs and remove her from boards and commissions.

"The City Council as a whole offers its apology and regret that a member of the public would be subjected to the level of inappropriate communications detailed by the citizen in a conversation with a City Council member," part of the resolution states.

Jacobs, whose term expires in 2025, apologized to Spriggs, her council colleagues and residents of the north metro suburb after the incident came to light, but has not commented further.

Protesters are expected to attend Monday's meeting and ask Jacobs to resign.

Spriggs, a 26-year-old fourth-year medical student at the University of Minnesota, finished second in the primary and will be on the ballot Nov. 8. He told the council about the incident at a July 25 meeting — the day after he said he got a phone call in which the caller gave a fake name and began questioning him about his racial identity and qualifications for office.

The council voted Aug. 1 to hire an outside firm to investigate the accusations. According to the city, Red Cedar Consulting has not yet been paid because the file remains active. The anticipated total cost is expected be between $5,000 and $8,000.

Jacobs acknowledged the call was placed from her personal cell phone, but said it was made by an extended family member who was not authorized to use the phone. Jacobs told investigators her husband's niece made the call.

Based on the investigator's findings, the council drafted a the resolution to censure Jacobs for "engaging in harassing and offensive communications with a citizen, engaging in abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks upon the character of the citizen in violation of the Columbia Heights City Council Handbook, and being untruthful regarding the July 24, 2022 phone call."