The Columbia Heights City Council in a special meeting Wednesday expressed support to censure one of its members who allegedly called a biracial City Council candidate over the summer and made racist comments to him.

The Council, on a recommendation from Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula, directed city staff to prepare the censure, to include removal of Council member KT Jacobs from appointed Boards and Commissions, after an independent council ruled that Jacobs violated the council's code of conduct when she allegedly made the call to Justice Spriggs July 24.

The measure is expected to come before the council Oct. 10.

"It's so disappointing to see it and the hurt it has caused our community, not to mention Justice Spriggs," the mayor said.

An email to Jacobs Wednesday seeking comment had not been returned.

In July, after the incident came to light, Jacobs apologized to Spriggs, saying "As an elected official in this community, I take my duties very seriously. I'm deeply sorry that the incident took place."

In a statement, Jacob's also apologized to her council colleagues and the residents of the north metro suburb.

But she said she did not make the two-hour phone call in which the caller asked Spriggs if he was raised in a white household or Black household, if he was Black enough to call himself biracial and asked which of his family members were people of color.

Spriggs said he told the caller that his grandparents married in 1968 and that his paternal grandfather, who is Black, was a World War II veteran who fought at D-Day.

The Council voted to launch an investigation after Spriggs, who finished second in the August primary, told the Council about the phone call he got from a number belonging to Jacobs. The caller, Spriggs said, gave a fake name and posed as a concerned citizen, then berated him about his ideals and qualifications for office.

Spriggs, who is 26 and a fourth-year medical school student at the University of Minnesota, said the incident was disheartening and upsetting.

Days after the call, Jacobs, whose term runs through Jan. 2025, acknowledged in an e-mail that the call was placed from her personal cell phone, but said the call was made by an extended family member who was not authorized to use it. Jacobs told investigators the call was made by her husband's niece.

The investigator's report from Red Cedar Consulting said investigators could not find a person with the name Jacobs said made the call. The report also found that based on a preponderance of evidence that Jacobs made "repeated untruthful statements."

"Based on a full consideration of the evidence in the record, it is more likely than not that KT Jacobs' assertions regarding the July 24 phone call have been untruthful," the report said. "This Investigator finds that by making these repeated untruthful statements — and in addition to her conduct during the phone call itself — KT Jacobs has failed to conduct herself ethically and in accordance with the City Council Code of Conduct."