The Traveler: John Piepkorn of Minnetonka

To make this photograph of Duluth's iconic Enger Tower, Piepkorn arrived just before dark in August and set up his Nikon D750 on a tripod. "As it got darker, the contrast between the tower and the sky increased," he wrote in an e-mail. The colors shining up on the tower change slowly. "I took a number of images and chose the one I liked the best," Piepkorn wrote. The five-story stone tower and Enger Park sit high on a ridgeline above Duluth, just off the city's Skyline Parkway, and offer sweeping views. "The view down to Canal Park from the tower is great," Piepkorn noted. The tower, surrounding park and the parking lot are open seasonally.

