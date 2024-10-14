Collin Peterson: Electric vehicle mandates are a key election issue

To put these new EV rules into context, we should consider how the federal government has for 16 years been trying to induce EV sales through tax credits. It was the last year of George W. Bush’s administration when the first EV tax credit of $7,500 per buyer took effect. Despite billions of dollars spent to encourage, incentivize and even compel the transition to electric vehicles, uptake has been slow, with EVs making up roughly 1% of all cars currently on the road.