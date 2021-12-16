Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
High school reporters Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque recap the biggest names signing their college football letters of intent. Jim discusses an already lively basketball season and both guys reminisce on great 2021 moments.
Follow us on Twitter: @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque
Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is here.
