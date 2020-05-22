DULUTH – The College of St. Scholastica announced Friday that it will reopen for the fall semester, making it one of the first colleges in the state with definitive plans to welcome students back to campus after shutting down at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The college will open residence halls and courses will be taught using a mixture of in-person and virtual methods. Classes will start Sept. 8.

“In making this decision, we have drawn upon the best resources and information available,” St. Scholastica President Barbara McDonald said in the announcement. “However, please know that this plan remains flexible and could change if pandemic circumstances require it. The safety of our students, faculty and staff will remain our top priority.”

St. Scholastica, which had more than 3,600 students enrolled for the 2020 spring semester, canceled in-person classes and asked students to not to come back to campus after spring break in March.

Groups including faculty, staff and student representatives will work to develop plans for social distancing and other health protocols. The college is unsure about the fate of fall athletic seasons at this time.