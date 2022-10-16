Sam Morton scored in each of the first two periods, Alex Tracy made 15 saves and the fifth-ranked Minnesota State Mankato men's hockey team completed a sweep of fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth with a 2-1 victory Saturday night in Duluth.

Luke Loheit scored a power-play goal in the third period for UMD, which was shut out 6-0 Friday.

No. 10 St. Cloud State 2, Wisconsin 1: Kyler Kupka scored a power-play goal with 6:02 to play and the Huskies completed a sweep of the host Badgers. Grant Cruikshank also scored for St. Cloud State. Corson Ceulemans scored a tying goal in the third period for the Badgers.

Quinnipiac 6, No. 3 North Dakota 2: Ethan de Jong scored two third-period goals and the Bobcats scored the final five goals of the game to beat the host Fighting Hawks, who earned a 5-5 tie Friday after trailing 3-0.