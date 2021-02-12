NO. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO AT DRAKE

11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2

The Ramblers haven't been in the national spotlight this much since Sister Jean was at the center of their Final Four run in 2018. Drake was college hoops' midmajor darling until it fell from the undefeated ranks after going 19-0.

NO. 5 VILLANOVA AT NO. 19 CREIGHTON

11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Wildcats have a commanding lead in the race for the Big East title, but the Blue Jays could prove they are still a program to reckon with in the league. Playing at home could give Creighton an edge.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Big Ten title race. Conference leader Michigan returns from a COVID-19 pause to play Sunday against Wisconsin. But the Wolverines are being challenged by Illinois and Ohio State since they last played two weeks ago.

Trending down: No blue bloods ranked. Kentucky has been a train wreck all season. No surprise the Wildcats are 5-13. Duke (7-8) recently dropped under .500 for the first time since 1999. North Carolina had its issues as well earlier. And now Kansas dropped out of the Top 25 this week.

player to watch

Evan Mobley, Southern California: The 7-foot freshman (16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game) has led the Trojans to first place in the Pac-12 standings, but he hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential as a possible future No. 1 NBA draft pick.