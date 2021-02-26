NO. 2 BAYLOR AT NO. 17 KANSAS

7 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

The Bears defeated the Jayhawks 77-69 at home in Big 12 play on Jan. 18, but this could be a bigger challenge. Kansas was on a five-game winning streak before barely falling 75-72 in overtime at Texas this week.

NO. 9 IOWA AT NO. 4 OHIO STATE

3 p.m. Sunday, CBS

The Buckeyes couldn't take down the Big Ten's top team in a matchup of conference heavyweights a week ago, losing 92-87 to Michigan. Here's their chance to prove they're still better than everyone else in the top tier.

TRENDS to watch

Trending up: Duke. The Blue Devils didn't need to panic after projected NBA first-rounder Jalen Johnson opted out. Coach K's team is better without him, winning four games in a row and especially with former Rochester John Marshall star Matthew Hurt looking like the ACC player of the year.

Trending down: Virginia. The No. 15 Cavaliers are the last team to win the national championship in 2019, but they're not playing anywhere close to that level right now. They've lost three consecutive games, including to unranked Duke and North Carolina State.

player to watch

Moses Moody, Arkansas: The 6-6 freshman leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16.5), but it's not only about his success. Coach Eric Musselman has the hottest team in the SEC with five consecutive victories, including recently beating No. 6 Alabama 81-66 behind Moody's 24 points.