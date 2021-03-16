Cole Caufield scored on a breakaway 6 minutes, 50 seconds into overtime after tying the score in the third period, and top-seeded Wisconsin advanced to the championship game of the Big Ten men's hockey tournament with a 4-3 victory over Penn State on Monday in South Bend, Ind.

Caufield took a long pass and skated in alone, beating Oskar Autio for his 27th goal of the season.

Robbie Beydoun made 43 saves for Wisconsin (20-8-1), which fell behind 2-1 and 3-2 in the third period on Penn State goals by Tim Doherty.

Alex Limoges had a goal and two assists for the Nittany Lions (10-12), while Autio made 41 saves.

NCHC semifinals

St. Cloud State 3, Minnesota Duluth 2: Chase Brand broke a tie with a shorthanded goal in the second period and the Huskies (17-9) beat the Bulldogs (14-10-2) in the NCHC semifinals in Grand Forks, N.D.

David Hrenak made 24 saves for the Huskies, who got first-period goals from Jami Krannila and Kevin Fitzgerald.

Kobe Roth and Koby Bender scored for UMD. Ryan Fanti stopped 30 shots.

North Dakota 2, Denver 1 (OT): Gavin Hain scored in overtime after Jasper Weatherby's equalizer late in the third period, and the Fighting Hawks (20-5-1) avoided an upset by the Pioneers (10-13-1). Weatherby tied the score with 87 seconds left.

Carter Savoie scored for Denver, which was outshot 32-18.

NEWS SERVICES