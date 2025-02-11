Some harsh windchills are in store for the Twin Cities area as a cold weather advisory has been issued for much of Minnesota this week.
Windchill will make it feel like 25 degrees below zero this week in the Twin Cities
Time to bundle up as frigid temperatures descend on Minnesota.
In a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service warned windchills could fall as low as 25 degrees below zero each night through Friday morning.
Monday night into Tuesday morning, windchills will fall to 20 degrees below zero.
The service said those conditions are relevant to Isanti, Chisago, Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Le Suer, Rice, Goodhue, Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
In portions of central and southwest Minnesota, windchills as low as 35 degrees below zero are expected which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
