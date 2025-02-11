Twin Cities

Windchill will make it feel like 25 degrees below zero this week in the Twin Cities

Time to bundle up as frigid temperatures descend on Minnesota.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2025 at 4:20AM
A runner endures frigid temps while running along West River Parkway, with temps hovering near minus 30 degrees with wind chills Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, near downtown Minneapolis, MN.
A runner endures frigid temperatures while running along West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Some harsh windchills are in store for the Twin Cities area as a cold weather advisory has been issued for much of Minnesota this week.

In a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service warned windchills could fall as low as 25 degrees below zero each night through Friday morning.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, windchills will fall to 20 degrees below zero.

The service said those conditions are relevant to Isanti, Chisago, Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Le Suer, Rice, Goodhue, Polk, Barron, Rusk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

In portions of central and southwest Minnesota, windchills as low as 35 degrees below zero are expected which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

