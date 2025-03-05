Maple syrup lends a sweet touch to cocktails

Bentley Gilman, head distiller of Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wis., created these four cocktails using its Birkie WI-SKI, which was created “in the spirit of” the American Birkebeiner, aging rye whiskey in used maple syrup barrels. While the cocktails — including one NA — were highlighted at the distillery’s Maplefest in February, they are top of mind now as we start thinking about syrup season — and spring.