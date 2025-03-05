Maple syrup is a natural for pancakes and baking, and it has shown its prowess in savory dishes. But the springtime ingredient is equally at home in cocktails, too.
Maple syrup lends a sweet touch to cocktails
Tap into the springtime ingredient when making drinks at home, from Old Fashioneds to whiskey sours.
Bentley Gilman, head distiller of Tattersall Distilling in River Falls, Wis., created these four cocktails using its Birkie WI-SKI, which was created “in the spirit of” the American Birkebeiner, aging rye whiskey in used maple syrup barrels. While the cocktails — including one NA — were highlighted at the distillery’s Maplefest in February, they are top of mind now as we start thinking about syrup season — and spring.
Follow these recipes to the letter or use them as a road map to create your own. They all call for Tattersall’s Birkie WI-SKI, but feel free to use the rye whiskey (preferably aged in maple barrels) of your choice.
Maple Old Fashioned
Makes 1.
- 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) Birkie WI-SKI
- ¾ oz. (1 ½ tbsp.) maple syrup
- 4 dash Aromatic bitters
- Orange peel
Directions
Stir whiskey and syrup with ice until well chilled. Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice or one large ice cube. Add a dash or five of bitters and garnish with the rip of orange peel.
Maple Whiskey Sour
Makes 1.
Note: The egg white or aquafaba is optional, but really worth it. Aquafaba is the liquid from a can of unsalted chickpeas.
- 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) Birkie WI-SKI
- ¾ oz. (1 ½ tbsp.) maple syrup
- ¾ oz. (1 ½ tbsp.) lemon Juice
- 1 egg white or 3 tsp. aquafaba (see Note)
Directions
Combine the whiskey, syrup, lemon juice and egg white in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
Maple Whiskey Hot Toddy
Makes 1.
- 1 ½ oz. (3 tbsp.) Birkie WI-SKI
- ½ oz. (1 tbsp.) maple syrup
- ½ oz. (1 tbsp.) lemon juice
- 4 oz. (½ c.) just-boiled water
- Lemon wheel, for optional garnish
- Cinnamon stick, for optional garnish
Directions
In a large mug, stir together the whiskey, maple syrup and lemon juice. Top with the hot water. Garnish with lemon wheel or a cinnamon stick before serving.
NA Maple Collins
Makes 1.
- 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) maple syrup
- ½ oz. (1 tbsp.) lemon juice
- Soda water
- 1 tsp. fruit juice of choice, optional
- Lemon wedge, for garnish
Directions
Fill a Collins glass with ice. Pour in maple syrup and lemon juice and top with soda water. Add fruit juice, if using. Stir, garnish with lemon wedge and enjoy.
