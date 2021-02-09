Co-workers scrambled to rescue a man whose logging equipment fell through the ice in northern Minnesota, trapping him inside the vehicle's cab as it flooded with water.

Roy Davis, 45, was logging in Lake Hattie Township on Saturday when the machine he was operating broke through a frozen area on the edge of a swamp, according to a news release from the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office. The first call for help came in shortly before 2 p.m. Additional calls reported that the cab had filled with water.

The machine — a John Deere Feller Buncher — tipped over and was completely submerged.

The man was unable to get out because mud and ice blocked his way. Another worker used an excavator to dig around the machine to free Davis.

By the time deputies arrived, co-workers had gotten Davis out of the water and were tending to him.

A deputy on a snow­mobile took Davis to an ambulance. From there, he went to a clearing where a helicopter picked him up and took him to Essentia Health in Fargo.

He was treated for possible hypothermia.

A family member told the Star Tribune on Monday evening that Davis is out of the hospital and doing well.

Alex Chhith