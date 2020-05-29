State Patrol troopers arrested a CNN reporter on live television about dawn Friday along with his crew after he identified himself as a journalist cover unrest in Minneapolis following the death this week of George Floyd.

Omar Jimenez was handcuffed about 5 a.m. and led away from the scene by two troopers in riot gear after saying he worked for CNN and was ready to “move back to where you like ... just let us know.”

The scene around Jimenez near Minnehaha Avenue and E. Lake Street was relatively calm at the time of his apprehension, unlike at other times this week in Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement read on the air about 6:10 a.m. that he spoke with Gov. Tim Walz, who deeply apologized for the arrest of Jimenez and was working to have him and his two camera crew members released immediately.

Zucker said Walz called the arrest “totally inadvertent” and added that the media need to be in the Twin Cities covering the aftermath of Floyd’s death Monday while being detained by police.

The network replayed the arrest of its reporter as news anchor Alyson Camerota condemned the action.