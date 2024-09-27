CNET: Best home security cameras of 2024

CNET TAKE: The best security cameras can work anywhere and adapt to any situation, based on the type of security you need — what you want to watch over, when and how you look and how you get alerts. The Arlo Pro 5S ($130) comes so packed with features that we had trouble thinking of something it couldn’t do. The up-to-2K resolution with HDR, color night vision and digital zoom all ensure you can keep an eye on any detail, while the 160-degree field of view is astounding for a cam this size.