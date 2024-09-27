Security cameras are a key tool for homeowners when it comes to keeping their family, property and possessions safe.
CNET: Best home security cameras of 2024
And there are many different kinds, from indoor to outdoor models, and rotating cameras to video doorbells. There are many different features that can come with a home security camera, including notifications for motion detection, local file storage, or two-way audio to communicate with people in the vicinity of your device.
CNET’s top pick is the Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight camera. For the complete list visit CNET.com.
Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera
CNET TAKE: The best security cameras can work anywhere and adapt to any situation, based on the type of security you need — what you want to watch over, when and how you look and how you get alerts. The Arlo Pro 5S ($130) comes so packed with features that we had trouble thinking of something it couldn’t do. The up-to-2K resolution with HDR, color night vision and digital zoom all ensure you can keep an eye on any detail, while the 160-degree field of view is astounding for a cam this size.
Users have their pick of smart features, too, including two-way audio and smart alerts with detection zones. Motion detection can identify objects like people or packages and activate the built-in spotlight during dark conditions. With an operating temperature range down to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, you won’t have to worry too much about weather, either.
