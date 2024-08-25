Lifestyle

CNET: Best back-to-school appliances for college students

By CNET.com

Tribune News Service
August 25, 2024 at 7:00PM
Share your favorite tracks with your friends and get the party started with one of the best Bluetooth speakers around. The Bose SoundLink Flex offers impressive sound for its compact size and budget-friendly price tag. The speaker is also fully dust-proof, waterproof, and it floats -- which makes it ideal for pool parties and beach trips. (David Carnoy/CNET/TNS)
CNET calls the Bose SoundLink Flex the best speakers for any dorm room. (David Carnoy/Tribune News Service)

It’s time for back-to-school shopping.

Whether your child is living in a tiny dorm room or a nice apartment, there are some essential appliances and devices every college student should bring. See the full list at CNET.com.

Bose SoundLink Flex: $109

CNET TAKE: One of the best Bluetooth speakers around, the Bose SoundLink Flex offers impressive sound for its compact size and budget-friendly price tag. The speaker is also fully dustproof, waterproof and it floats, making it ideal for pool parties and beach trips.

Over the years, TCL has often topped our list of best TVs and for good reason. Our experts tested and reviewed several TVs and picked the TCL 4-Series as the best option for those on a budget. For a little over $200, you'll get a pretty decent 4K UHD picture with all your streaming services built-in, thanks to Roku. (Handout/Sarah Lord/CNET)
(Sarah Lord/Tribune News Service)

TCL 4-Series: $228

CNET TAKE: Our experts tested and reviewed several TVs and picked the TCL 4-Series as the best option for those on a budget. For a little over $200, you’ll get a pretty decent 4K UHD picture with all your streaming services built-in, thanks to Roku. For something more premium, the TCL QM8 is our pick for best overall TV.

This microwave from Farberware takes the top spot on our list of best microwaves. It's spacious, affordable and has quick settings that actually work. If you're in a hurry, you can have boiling water for your tea in less than three minutes. (Amazon/TNS)
(Amazon/Tribune News Service)

Farberware Countertop Microwave with Smart Sensor: $140

CNET TAKE: This microwave from Farberware takes the top spot on our list of best microwave ovens. It’s spacious, affordable and has quick settings that actually work. If you’re in a hurry, you can have boiling water for tea in less than three minutes. You can also get popcorn for movie night at the touch of a button. If you’re not the best cook, you’ll love the sensor cook feature, which can detect when something is done cooking so you don’t have to worry about burning anything.

CNET.com

about the writer

CNET.com

Tribune News Service

