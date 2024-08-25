It’s time for back-to-school shopping.
CNET: Best back-to-school appliances for college students
By CNET.com
Whether your child is living in a tiny dorm room or a nice apartment, there are some essential appliances and devices every college student should bring. See the full list at CNET.com.
Bose SoundLink Flex: $109
CNET TAKE: One of the best Bluetooth speakers around, the Bose SoundLink Flex offers impressive sound for its compact size and budget-friendly price tag. The speaker is also fully dustproof, waterproof and it floats, making it ideal for pool parties and beach trips.
TCL 4-Series: $228
CNET TAKE: Our experts tested and reviewed several TVs and picked the TCL 4-Series as the best option for those on a budget. For a little over $200, you’ll get a pretty decent 4K UHD picture with all your streaming services built-in, thanks to Roku. For something more premium, the TCL QM8 is our pick for best overall TV.
Farberware Countertop Microwave with Smart Sensor: $140
CNET TAKE: This microwave from Farberware takes the top spot on our list of best microwave ovens. It’s spacious, affordable and has quick settings that actually work. If you’re in a hurry, you can have boiling water for tea in less than three minutes. You can also get popcorn for movie night at the touch of a button. If you’re not the best cook, you’ll love the sensor cook feature, which can detect when something is done cooking so you don’t have to worry about burning anything.
CNET.com