CNET: Best back-to-school appliances for college students

CNET TAKE: This microwave from Farberware takes the top spot on our list of best microwave ovens. It’s spacious, affordable and has quick settings that actually work. If you’re in a hurry, you can have boiling water for tea in less than three minutes. You can also get popcorn for movie night at the touch of a button. If you’re not the best cook, you’ll love the sensor cook feature, which can detect when something is done cooking so you don’t have to worry about burning anything.