Monday Weather Outlook

With a frontal boundary slowly sagging south across the state on Monday, temperatures will likely be slightly cooler than what we saw on Sunday with highs only climbing into the mid/upper 20s in the metro. Mainly cloudy skies are expected, and there could be a few snowflakes around mainly off across central Minnesota.

Much of the same is expected across the state with mainly cloudy skies and again that light snow or flurry chance across central Minnesota, mainly during the morning and midday hours. Highs will range from the teens near the International Border to the low 30s in southwestern Minnesota.

A Tale Of Warm And Cold This Week

A thaw is in store on Tuesday in the metro as highs climb to the mid-30s under cloudy skies. There will be the chance of snow the farther you head north - more on that in a moment. After our 30s on Tuesday, Canadian high pressure moves in during the second half of the week bringing much colder temperatures along with it. Highs on Thursday might not even make it above zero in the metro.

And with that colder weather will come subzero lows and, as shown on the graphic above, bitterly cold wind chills once again down between at least -20F and -25F for the morning hours on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Snow Chance Tuesday

Forecast snow from 6 PM Monday to 6 PM Tuesday. WeatherBell/NWS

As an area of low pressure moves across northern Minnesota Tuesday, we will be watching the threat of accumulating snow. The heaviest totals (2-4", isolated higher) are expected near the International Border and along the higher terrain of the North Shore. This system could bring snow as far south as the I-94 corridor - however down here into central Minnesota snowfall tallies would be light.

First Half Of January - Where Do We Stand?

With a lot of cold air to begin the month, followed by some above average temperatures for the middle of last week, our average temperature is 10.7F so far at MSP, 5.9F below average and tied for the 56th coldest start to January. While we are slightly below average precipitation-wise, we are slightly above average in the snowfall department.

Pretty Close To Historical Rock Bottom

By Paul Douglas

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It's also the Dead of Winter. By my rough calculations, looking at MSP averages, Saturday was rock bottom; the statistical midpoint of winter. Average mean temperatures in the Twin Cities are 23F from January 8-27, as low as they ever go. In theory, on paper, average temperatures start to creep up a little by late January. Tell that to the atmosphere. Another cold phase is approaching with as many as 7-9 more subzero nights by January 31.

Arctic air never arrives at once, in one towering tsunami of frigid air. It comes in waves, similar to breakers at the ocean. After relatively mellow weather today and Tuesday wave #1 arrives midweek, with subzero air temperatures Wednesday night through midday Friday. Wave #2 arrives next week, with a string of negative nights. These pulses of polar air will push the main storm track too far south for significant snow anytime soon, but a light accumulation is possible late Friday.

In the meantime no bugs, weeds or nagging allergies.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Cloudy and quiet. Wake up 16. High 27. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Wake up 22. High 33. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a harsh breeze. Wake up -2. High 4. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Yukon sunshine, less wind. Wake up -13. High -2. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Dry start, light snow late PM hours? Wake up -14. High 16. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Wake up 2. High 6. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine, a bit crisp. Wake up -11. High 2. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

January 17th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 14 minutes, and 7 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 54 seconds

*When Do We See 9.5 Hours Of Daylight: January 25th (9 hours, 31 minutes, 15 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5:30 PM: February 8th (5:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

January 17th

1996: A severe ice storm hits the western and northern Twin Cities with accumulations between a half an inch and an inch. A foot of snow fell over central Minnesota.

National Weather Forecast

The system impacting the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with snow and ice Sunday will continue to lift northward on Monday, bringing rain, snow, and ice to the Northeast. Some scattered areas of snow will be possible from the Northern Rockies to the western Great Lakes. Rain and snow will be possible in the Pacific Northwest with a trough approaching the region.

The heaviest additional snow will be possible in portions of the Northeast through the beginning of the week, with the potential of over a foot for areas like Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

- D.J. Kayser