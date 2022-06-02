DULUTH — A Cloquet man was convicted earlier this week for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her toddler son — murders he told several people he had committed before he was arrested.

A Carlton County jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Sheldon Thompson guilty on eight counts of murder in the 2020 killings of Jackie DeFoe, 27, and Kevin Shabaiash Jr., who was 20-months old.

The sentencing hearing is June 15.

The victims were found in their Cloquet home in March 2020 after a neighbor called for police to check on them. Thompson, who was identified as having a relationship with DeFoe, had several domestic assault convictions in his past and, at the time of the murders, was on unsupervised probation for a felony violation of a domestic no-contact order from 2017.

Defoe, who was stabbed, was 13 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Her son suffered "blunt force trauma," according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, which ruled both deaths as homicides.

According to the charges, Thompson told a number of people he had killed DeFoe and her son, "and in one instance he made a strangling gesture when describing the incident."