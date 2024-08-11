You may get another look at a shower tonight, and umbrellas are optional. The Perseids, often the most spectacular meteor shower of the year, may be visible again tonight, and the weather should cooperate, with mostly clear skies across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Clear skies for Perseids; rain returns midweek
Expect sunshine and highs near 80 on Monday.
Planet Earth is hurtling through debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet. When that cosmic junk enters our atmosphere at up to 160,000 mph, it burns up, creating streaking “shooting stars.” As many as 100 such streaks of celestial light per hour may be visible. Find a dark spot and look off to the northeast.
After a fine weekend dry weather lingers into Wednesday morning. Expect sunshine and highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday, followed by showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday.
With any luck, skies clear by Friday with seasonably warm sunshine on tap for the weekend.
True confession: A few friends and family members complained about having to wear long-sleeve shirts and sweatshirts over the weekend. I thought it was heavenly.
