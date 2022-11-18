In a game stuffed with long, time-consuming drives, the biggest single play of the night lifted Maple Grove to a 14-7 victory over Lakeville South in the Class 6A football semifinals Thursday in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Quarterback Jacob Kilzer hit Jacob Anderson for a 72-yard score with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Crimson a lead they never relinquished. That play came on Maple Grove's second possession of the game.

The teams each scored touchdowns on their opening drives — Lakeville South's lasted 17 plays, Maple Grove 16 — for a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter.