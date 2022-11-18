In a game stuffed with long, time-consuming drives, the biggest single play of the night lifted Maple Grove to a 14-7 victory over Lakeville South in the Class 6A football semifinals Thursday in U.S. Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacob Kilzer hit Jacob Anderson for a 72-yard score with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Crimson a lead they never relinquished. That play came on Maple Grove's second possession of the game.
The teams each scored touchdowns on their opening drives — Lakeville South's lasted 17 plays, Maple Grove 16 — for a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fredrick scores 17, No. 4 Kentucky beats South Carolina St
CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead No. 4 Kentucky to a 106-63 win over South Carolina State on Thursday night.
Sports
Stars defeat Panthers 6-4; Dallas goalie carted off ice
The Dallas Stars scored four goals in the first period and held off the Florida Panthers 6-4 on Thursday night despite losing starting goalie Scott Wedgewood to injury.
Sports
Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames
Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Parssinen scores twice, leads Predators over Islanders 5-4
Juuso Parssinen had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.
Sports
Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild
Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night.