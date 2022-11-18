Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Elk River gained control of a game that started as a shootout but ended as a decisive victory.

Ranked third in the final state poll, Elk River posted a 38-21 victory against No. 4 Mahtomedi (10-2) in Friday's Class 5A football state tournament semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Elk River (12-0) advances to the Prep Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium to face either Rogers or defending champion and top-ranked Mankato West. Those teams play Saturday. The Elks last reached the title game in 2017.

Quarterback Cade Osterman, more of a running back in Elk River's Power-T offense, rushed for a game-high 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert started the game in style, bursting 64 yards on the first play for a 7-0 Zephyrs lead. Elk River answered. Both teams added another touchdown, and the game was tied 14-14.

Flinching first, Mahtomedi lost possession on a Bohmert fumble. On Elk River's next play, Osterman galloped 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter. The score was never tied again.