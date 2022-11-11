Top-seeded Marshall moved one step closer to the ultimate goal with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 victory Friday over fourth-seeded Grand Rapids in the semifinals of the Class 3A volleyball state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Tigers' front-court duo of Leah Jones and Randi Wendorff was too much for the Thunderhawks. The seniors recorded 11 kills each.

"It's more difficult to get swings [against that size]," Thunderhawks junior Braya LaPlant said. "Obviously it is way easier to swing when there is nothing in front of you. When you have a block as big as they have, sometimes you're not going to be able to swing at 100 miles per hour every time. You're gonna have to make more shots and be smarter."

Wendorff led the way for Marshall (32-2) with 11 kills. Wendorff connected with setter Lauren Wherry for five straight kills in the first set to set the tone. Wherry finished with 32 assists.

"[Wendorff and Wherry] are good friends. There's a little mojo between those two," Tigers coach Dan Westby said. "I really thought those two made a good connection today. They had that secret sauce going. It certainly worked out well for us. Randi was really dialed in. Lauren did a good job of realizing that and found ways to get her the ball."

Leah Jones had 10 kills, Caitlyn Christenson 27 digs for the Tigers.

Lindsey Racine led the Thunderhawks (27-5) with 22 digs. Kyra Giffen had 12 digs, Josie Hanttula had 10 digs and LaPlant had 21 assists.