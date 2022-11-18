Barnesville made many achievements add up to one large success Friday in the Class 2A football semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Trojans defeated Jackson County Central 41-12, piling up 348 rushing yards. Senior fullback John Roller led the way with 140 yards and two touchdowns, on runs of 38 and 61 yards in the first half.

Trojans junior quarterback Zach Bredman added 98 rushing yards and 105 passing yards, including a 77-yard touchdown pass to junior Dawson Gregg.

Small plays led to big ones, Bredman indicated.

"We can just chip, chip, chip," he said. "Then open up with the passing game some today. John Roller's big runs helped us a lot."

Seniors Braeden Bredman and Andrew Pederson and sophomore Gannon Bolgrean also had touchdown runs for the Trojans. The defense forced three turnovers, fumble recoveries by Logan Yeske and Jack Maesse and an interception by Bolgrean, and made three fourth-down stops.

It added up to more than the Huskies could handle.

"I think we gave it our best shot," senior Gabriel Wolff said. "They have a very sophisticated offense — very elusive. It was difficult to stop them. They got those big plays. Unfortunately, they were just able to chip away at us on defense."

The Huskies (12-1) got two big plays, an 89-yard kickoff return by sophomore Ben Dahlin and a 49-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Roman Voss.

"We certainly looked for how we were going to get those chunks. Where are they going to come from? How can we get them?" Huskies coach Tom Schuller said. "We got a couple. We didn't get enough. We knew we were going to need a bunch."