Minneota got everything it could handle from fifth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 1A volleyball state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The top-seeded Vikings had to rally late in the first and second sets to win 25-21, 25-20, 25-13.

Coach Hayley Fruin straightened things out with some advice during a timeout.

"Stop being little brats," sophomore Elivia Faris said the team was told.

Fruin said: "I felt like we were playing like six individuals. ... That's not the kind of volleyball that we play. We play as a team, we stay up. I think the atmosphere got to us a little bit again today. I think we were putting pressure on ourselves and we just weren't playing loose. We were letting little, little things get at us. So, I had to say a few things in that timeout."

The Jaguars (26-7) had leads of 19-18 in the first set and 20-16 in the second before the Vikings rallied.

"We made too many unforced errors, which we could have limited," Jaguars senior Harley Roering said. "We just had to keep our energy up. It's hard. They're a tough team."

The third set was different for the Vikings (33-3). They jumped to an 8-2 lead and never let the Jaguars within three points.

Ireland Stassen led the Vikings with 24 assists, 10 kills and 14 digs. Ella Johnson had 11 kills, and Lyzah Sussner had 19 digs.

Ava Mueller led the Jaguars with 11 kills, Kylie Weller had 30 assists and 13 digs and Roering had 14 digs.