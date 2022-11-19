Springfield completed a three-play, 52-yard drive in 20 seconds on its first possession of the game, resulting in its first of six first-half touchdowns.

That 18-yard touchdown catch by sophomore Brayden Sturm set the tone for an offense-filled football game as Springfield defeated Deer River 54-30 in Saturday's first Class 1A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium. Springfield never trailed, scoring a season-high 54 points and amassing more than 500 yards of offense.

Springfield junior quarterback Jakob Nachreiner threw five touchdown passes and completed 20 of 24 passes for 339 yards. Junior Ashton Toll scored on a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns in the first half and came up with a diving interception on Deer River's first possession of the second half. Springfield's MaCoy Krick had a couple of the longest plays of the day, hauling in 74-yard and 53-yard touchdown passes.

The Tigers (11-2) reach their first Prep Bowl since winning their only title in 2005. The game marked the only loss of the season for Deer River (12-1).