The south Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed by police is being cleared Thursday morning of much of a sprawling memorial, a city official said.

Municipal workers began the process about 4:30 a.m. at 38th and Chicago — dubbed George Floyd Square — with community representatives playing a role in coordinating the removal of flowers, artwork and variously sized barriers and shacks, said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

McKenzie said that playing a key role in the transition is Agape, a peacekeeping force whose staff includes ex-gang members from the neighborhood, is on contract with the city to keep watch over the area.

What will remain, she said, is the several-foot tall fist sculpture in the middle of the intersection that had been a major through-point for city buses and other traffic until the memorial swelled soon after Floyd's death on May 25, 2020.

"The fist sculpture is going to remain in the roundabout," she said, while the informal garden around it was being moved.

Another city official said that replacing the concrete barriers would be "bumpouts" around the fist sculpture, just feet from where Floyd was killed and where Imez Wright was fatally shot at the intersection in March.

As the reopening process continued, tension was high. Community members who had tended to the site were experiencing a mixture of shock, disbelief and anger. At least two news media photographers ran into resistance as they tried to document the moment.

Some neighborhood residents and others who have visited the commercial and residential intersection over the years have expressed frustration that it has been closed to private and transit vehicles for nearly a year.

Mayor Jacob Frey has said he favors a "phased reopening" of the square that would include a Floyd memorial because he has heard from residents and business owners who want it reopened.

Agape and city leaders will hold separate news media briefings later Thursday morning to explain how the decision was made to clear the intersection.

Police spokesman John Elder said officers are not involved in clearing the intersection, and Agape is "managing conflict and de-escalating when necessary."

George Floyd Square became the primary gathering place for grief and remembrance almost immediately after the 46-year-old man's death under ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

Family, civic leaders, prominent civil rights activists and everyday citizens visited the location at all hours of the day and night, either to better understand the setting where Floyd died or to honor the Black man whose restraint by a white officer ignited at-times violent civil unrest that spanned from the Twin Cities to other major metro areas around the country.

Chauvin was soon fired after Floyd's death, put on trial and convicted in April of second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. Three other fired officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting counts.

Star Tribune staff writers Libor Jany and Abby Simons contributed to this report.

