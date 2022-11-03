With a unanimous vote, the Minneapolis City Council confirmed Brian O'Hara as the city's next police chief, a decision meant to usher in a new era of policing in a city still defined George Floyd's murder.

His position secured by the 13-0 vote, O'Hara will be tasked with rebuilding the embattled department's ranks, curbing violent crime and implementing a litany of court-mandated reforms over his three-year term, including those required by an anticipated federal consent decree.

The unanimous vote was welcomed with applause in a council chambers packed with uniformed officers and much of MPD's command staff. Upon his confirmation, O'Hara promised to engage with the whole community — including those who may disagree.

"Everyone is hungry for change in this city," O'Hara told reporters afterward. "I'm not here to maintain the status quo."

O'Hara is expected to be formally sworn in during a private ceremony on Monday.

Before the vote, Mayor Jacob Frey noted O'Hara's potential confirmation as a significant moment for the city.

"Let's do something for our city. Let's do something in a united fashion," he said. "Let's send a message to our constituents that we are united around reform and safety improvements. Let's send a message to our nominee that we have his back to make the kinds of changes he's talking about."

O'Hara, 43, is a veteran law enforcement officer from New Jersey, who steadily climbed the ranks of the Newark Police Department before ascending to public safety director and, most recently, deputy mayor. During his time there, supporters credited him for collaborating with longtime department critics and working to implement the terms of a federal consent decree mandating sweeping changes to the agency. Many city officials expect Minneapolis will soon face similar court orders as a result of concurrent investigations by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and U.S. Department of Justice.

Should Council approve his nomination Thursday, O'Hara will become the first outsider to lead the Minneapolis Police Department in 16 years. He succeeds Medaria Arradondo, who served as the city's first Black chief and helmed the agency through Floyd's murder and the ensuing crises.

O'Hara would earn an annual salary between $253,000 and $300,000 — up significantly from the roughly $204,000 Arradondo brought home last year.

Last week, his nomination sailed through a Health and Public Safety Committee meeting in a 5-0 vote following a public hearing, which drew a small group of speakers — most of whom favored his appointment.

Since then, O'Hara has remained in the Twin Cities, bouncing between community meetings in each precinct, introducing himself to residents, business owners and faith leaders. On Wednesday night at Northeast Library, concerned citizens peppered him with questions about how he plans to shift the department's internal culture and bolster accountability.

"I need to get a look under the hood to see how this police department is actually operating," he said, noting that as an outsider he offers a different perspective than those who came up through MPD's ranks.

"The greatest policies in the world written on paper mean absolutely nothing if that's not how the cops are behaving on the street," O'Hara said. "Culture is more than that."

This is a developing story and will be updated.