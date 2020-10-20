Amazon is planning to open a 750,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Lakeville next summer, under plans unanimously approved Monday night by the City Council.

The center would be used for oversized items such as mattresses, grills and exercise equipment, which would be shipped to locations within a 30- to 45- mile radius, said Ryan Wilson, senior manager of economic development for Amazon.

“We’re excited to be joining the community,” Wilson said. The center will provide hundreds of new full-time jobs, all of which pay at least $15 an hour and include benefits, he said.

The center would be located on a 72-acre parcel in south Lakeville, at the southwest corner of Dodd Boulevard and County Road 70 (also known as 217th Street).

It will be the largest building in the city’s Interstate South Logistics Park, said Dave Olson, Lakeville community and economic development director.

Next steps include Amazon obtaining building permits from the city, Lakeville officials said.

The new Amazon facility would join another Amazon fulfillment center in the south metro, an 885,000-square-foot-facility in Shakopee.