Citizens and law enforcement scrambled to save the lives of three newly born fawns after their pregnant mother was fatally struck on a northwestern Wisconsin highway.

The doe was hit by a motorist Friday evening on Hwy. 25 south of Wheeler in Dunn County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who struck the doe went to a home nearby seeking help with tending to the fawns, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident and the motorist looked after the fawns, which were wrapped in towels as sheriff’s deputies responded.

Bottles for feeding were provided by the homeowner, while the motorist retrieved a milk supplement from her home, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

The fawns were taken back to the Sheriff’s Office and cared for there before they were moved to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax, Wis.

These three fawns survived but their pregnant mother did not after being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Wisconsin. Credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office

As of Saturday, the three “appear to be in good health,” the Sheriff’s Office statement read.