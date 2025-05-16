Chuck Haga, newspaper giant and gifted storyteller, dies at 75

On Sept. 11, 2001, Tim McGuire had scores of journalists in the Minneapolis Star Tribune newsroom to choose from to tell the story of that day’s hell and heroism. The executive editor walked over to Chuck Haga’s desk with a sheaf of wire photos from Ground Zero.
“Here,” McGuire said to Haga, handing him the photos. “Write.”
Haga, a proud son of the North Dakota prairie whose graceful writing riveted Grand Forks Herald readers before a legendary 20-year career at the Star Tribune, died May 11 of cancer at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks. He was 75.
Known to write long and make the most of every syllable, Haga prolonged the four months doctors gave him to live in 2021 into four years. He wanted more time with his students at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he returned to live in 2007, and more trips to the place he adored most, Itasca State Park.
“He invested his soul in just about everything he did,” McGuire said. “It was remarkable, and it’s what fueled the beautiful writing.”
Haga’s intellect, wit and emotion ran deep. He preferred talking to homeless people or World War II veterans rather than bigwigs with titles, his friends said.
He once worked as a bartender at Judy’s Tavern in Grand Forks and looked the part with his beard, burly build and tobacco pipe. He owned a lot of flannel shirts and only a couple of neckties.
“It’s almost like the writing was secondary to getting to know the people he was talking to, show that they had value. He loved writing about little folks,” said former Star Tribune colleague Bruce Benidt, of Charlottesville, Va. “I think people could feel that this is an open, wounded, loving, not-judgmental person, and they would open to him.”