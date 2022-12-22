Nothing says holiday season in the natural world like the Christmas Bird Count (CBC), in its 123nd year and an epic citizen-science census project covering the Western Hemisphere.

Minnesotans have a long history of counting, too, dating to 1905 in Red Wing. Now the count, which begins annually Dec. 14, is across Minnesota.

The model is simple and repeats each year: Each count takes place in a predetermined circle 15 miles in diameter, and each "count circle" has a volunteer compiler who assigns where their volunteers will venture to count every bird they see or hear in a single day. The Minnesota count this year began in Walker, and concludes Jan. 4 in Baudette.

Last year nearly 1,500 people participated in counts in Minnesota. Some encountered rare sightings, like belted kingfishers in Clay County, while others saw thousands of the ubiquitous Canada goose (nearly 8,500 at the Fairmont count in Martin County).

All the data from counters and their compilers will go into the Audubon Society database.

There are numerous counts in which to participate. The Minnesota Ornithologists' Union organizes the state's count. Registrants can investigate individual count circles and get historical data on their data year to year, species summary lists, signup information, and more online at moumn.org/CBC.