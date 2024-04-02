MUSIC

Chris Stapleton

The Kentucky cowboy has been a no-nonsense performer, mixing some blues and Southern rock with twang, in a compelling style that doesn't sound like the cookie-cutter Nashville country machine. And the industry has responded, honoring Stapleton with 10 Grammys (including best country album three times) and 15 CMA awards (album of the year twice, male vocalist of the year seven times). After opening for George Strait at the Vikings stadium in 2021, it's Stapleton's turn to headline. For his All-American Road Show, he's bringing along awards-sweeping, reigning CMA entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson and blues-rock guitar monster Marcus King. (5 p.m. Sat., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $54.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

The Last Dinner Party

Working their way across America for big coming-out appearances at California's Coachella festival, the women in this stylish, post-punky London quintet have kicked up a sizable U.S. buzz with their debut album for Island Records, "Prelude to Ecstasy," and especially the FCC-testing single "Nothing Matters." Their music variously recalls Florence + the Machine, Pulp and St. Vincent, but their look and approach seem one-of-a-kind. Miss Grit, aka sci-fi-channeling New York musician Margaret Sohn, opens. (7:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22, all ages, $22, axs.com)

Herbie Hancock

Whether he is interpreting Wayne Shorter's "Footprints" or his own "Chameleon," the jazz keyboard giant keeps it fresh. That's why Hancock has commanded so much respect since his days with Miles Davis in the 1960s to his influential "Head Hunters" in '73 and his 1983 electronic hit "Rockit" to his Grammy-winning Joni Mitchell tribute album in 2007. At 83, the Kennedy Center Honors winner will make his first Twin Cities appearance since 2017. (7:30 p.m. Thu., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $60-$130, ticketmaster.com)

Fall Out Boy

After some darker and more experimental years, the Chicago pop-punk darlings reminded fans of their fun, bright and bubbly side on tour with Green Day in 2021, and then they did it again in last year's return-to-form album "So Much (for) Stardust." Bandleaders Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump are touring without guitarist Joe Trohman this time out, but seem to be carrying on happily. No doubt having resurging Arizonans Jimmy Eat World of "The Middle" fame on tour with them helps. Younger turks Hot Mulligan and Carr open. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $53-$186, ticketmaster.com)

Dan + Shay

The hit country-pop duo became burned out and estranged from each other after their tour ended in 2022. They almost broke up. They even made a video talking about their feelings and their ultimate reconciliation ("The Drive"). But they're back in a big way. Dan + Shay are the first tandem coaches on NBC's "The Voice," and they are on tour again, supporting their fifth album, "Bigger Houses." It's packed, of course, with romantic tunes that could be played at a wedding as well as some heartbreakers. With Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters. (7 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $34.50-$160, ticketmaster.com)

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

When superstar violinist Joshua Bell brought the SPCO to Colorado's Bravo! Vail Music Festival a few years ago, the festival's artistic director — the excellent pianist Anne-Marie McDermott — was reminded what a fine orchestra it is. So she commissioned American composer Chris Rogerson to write a piano concerto for her to premiere with the SPCO. It will be presented in an expanded version this weekend with McDermott also joining SPCO musicians for chamber works by Francis Poulenc and Ernest Chausson. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, free-$55, 651-291-1144)

Take3

Before the modern "guitar god," there was the flamboyant, attention-grabbing solo violinist of centuries past. After years of serving in that role for new-age-y former Twin Citian Yanni, Lindsay Deutsch is clearly out to again make a place for the showy showstopper of a violinist. That's what she does when she leads the all-woman trio, Take3, which offers high-energy classical-rock mashups, blending Beethoven and Bach with Imagine Dragons and Lynyrd Skynyrd with only a violin, cello and piano. (7:30 p.m. Sat., the O'Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$33, 651-690-6700 or oshag.stkate.edu)

THEATER

'On Your Feet'

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's names flashed in the news recently, and not just because of their throbbing music. The couple sold their mansion on tony Star Island in Miami for $35 million to one Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose properties were recently raided by federal authorities. Well, the Estefan's music and their love story is what people will get when they see "On Your Feet," the Broadway show that breezes into St. Paul using their Miami Sound Machine hits such as "The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and "Conga." (7:30 p.m. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun., Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $44-$158. 651-224-4222, ordway.org)

DANCE

Sundays at Landmark

Immerse yourself in the cultures of Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan with a mix of dance, drumming, music and fashion presented by groups representing each of the countries. It's part of the Landmark Center's ongoing Urban Expedition program, a family-friendly series that presents cultural experiences from around the world. Hosted in partnership with the East African Diaspora Community, the event features performances and presentations, and gives insight to the rich cultural forms that originated in the three countries. Rafiki Coffee & Cafe will offer treats and beverages. (1-3 p.m. Sun., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, free, landmarkcenter.org, 651-292-3225)

ART

Art for climate change

The COVID-19 lockdown and forest fires of summer 2023 are just a few things that inspired fiber artist Carolyn Halliday's latest installation at Kolman & Reeb Gallery. Here she asks viewers to think about the sky, how reduced traffic during the pandemic led to cleaner air, and how air pollution causes more beautiful sunsets. Ends May 11. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., first Thu. of the month 5-9 p.m. and by appt., Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., free, 612-385-4239 or kolmanreebgallery.com)

Three women artists

As spring rolls in, Douglas Flanders Gallery shows the colorful art of Minnesota-based artists Virginia Bueide, Gayle Cole and Joan Porter-Einsman. Bueide is influenced by the landscape, while Cole finds inspiration in still life and abstraction. There's a story behind each of Porter-Einsman's paintings, which she uses both hands to create. Opening reception Sat. April 6, 4-7 p.m. Ends May 11. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat. or by appt., Douglas Flanders Gallery, 5025 France Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-920-3497 or flandersart.com)

FAMILY

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Send in the clowns, because the Circus Trains are rolling back into St. Paul. Throughout April, view the O-scale train that was inspired by the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wis. Look at a miniature of the Circus Trains that traveled in the 1870s. There are animal, passenger and special circus flatcars. A plus is the detail to the handmade special wagons, a wagon that unloads the show and themed accoutrements to the collection. Additional layouts in the exhibit have more trains and displays. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Tue., $10, ages 4 and under free, 668 Transfer Road, St. Paul, tcmrm.org)

COMEDY

Katt Williams

The stand-up comedian didn't make any new Hollywood friends earlier this year when he used Shannon Sharpe's podcast to rage against more famous peers like Steve Harvey and Kevin Hart. But the 52-year-old Williams has a long history of pushing buttons. His bravado often overshadows his sharp observations about the political landscape. Expect plenty of both — and possibly anecdotes about his friendship with Prince — when he brings his Dark Matter Tour to town. (8 p.m. Fri., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $59-$250, targetcenter.com)

Marc Maron

Back before everyone and their cousin had a podcast, this 60-year-old comic was doing "WTF With Marc Maron," and revitalizing his career in the process. The podcast isn't that different from his stand-up act. It's more about self-exploration than churning out jokes. If his latest tour, "All In," is even half as emotional as his last one, "From Bleak to Dark," fans are in for quite a roller-coaster ride. (7 p.m. Sat., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $49.50-$69.50, hennepintheatretrust.org)

