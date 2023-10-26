One of the upsides to having a roofed — albeit echoey — NFL field in Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium will host another spring concert in 2024: Widely acclaimed country music mega-talent Chris Stapleton has booked an April 6 date there.

Part of a newly announced tour behind the Kentucky singer/guitarist's upcoming album, "Higher," the Saturday night concert on the Vikings' home turf will feature "Things a Man Oughta Know" hitmaker Lainey Wilson and bluesy twanger Marcus King for opening acts. Other dates on the tour include arena stops in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Grand Forks, N.D., on April 3 and 4.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 via Ticketmaster, with presale options beginning Tuesday. Tour promoter Live Nation did not publicize ticket prices.

Stapleton previously played U.S. Bank Stadium in 2021 opening for George Strait, with whom he continues to tour in 2024 alongside his own headlining dates (they have another show together in Ames, Iowa, on May 25). In the interim, he also put on a universally raved-about sold-out performance at Xcel Energy Center in 2022.

"Higher," the 45-year-old singer's fifth major-label album, will be released Nov. 10 and is another collaboration with renowned producer Dave Cobb. The first single from the record, "White Horse," was co-written with Twin Cities native Dan Wilson of Semisonic fame.

Twin Cities music fans saw the stadium concert season start earlier than ever last year, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers also hit the Vikings' field in April. Meanwhile, U.S. Bank Stadium is hosting another November concert this year with the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks show on the 10th.

U.S. Bank Stadium has four other concert tour stops already on the calendar for 2024, including Morgan Wallen on June 21 and 22, Metallica's two-nighter on Aug. 16 and 18, and then Zach Bryan on Aug. 24.