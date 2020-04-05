A Minneapolis company is recalling thousands of toy llamas after reports of screws falling off and creating a choking hazard.

The recall announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) last week involved roughly 4,000 Musical Lili Llama wooden toys created by the Manhattan Toy Co.

Manhattan Toy received seven reports of loose screws falling off the toy, including two reports of children putting the screws in their mouths but no known injuries, the CPSC said.

The Chinese-made toys retails for $50 and were sold in stores nationwide and online from October 2019 through February for about $50.

Manhattan Toy said the faulty screws are the ones that attach spinning flowers.

If the loose screws are discovered, Manhattan Toy said it urges consumers to order a repair kit by calling 1-800-541-1345 or e-mailing mtreps@manhattantoy.com.

For more information, visit the CPSC's posting about this recall.

Manhattan Toy makes more than 500 products in 12 main factories in Asia. It was founded in 1978 in New York City by Francis Goldwyn, a descendant of the Goldwyn family of motion picture fame.