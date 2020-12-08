BEIJING — China and Nepal have jointly announced a new height for Mount Everest, ending a discrepancy between the two nations. The new official height is 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet), slightly more than Nepal's previous measurement and about four meters higher than China's.
