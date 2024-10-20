Children greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla outside a Sydney church

The royals' first public engagement was at a service at St. Thomas' Anglican Church in North Sydney. As Charles and Camilla made their way to the front of church, Sunday school children waving Australian flags cheered and shook hands with the couple. Inside, dozens of phones pointed in their direction, while excited whispers echoed through the room. After the service, the king and queen were greeted outside by hundreds of cheering people hoping to catch a glimpse or snap a photo.