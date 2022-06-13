A youngster was pulled from underwater in a hotel pool in western Minnesota and was last reported to be in critical condition, authorities said Monday.
The incident involving a 6-year-old occurred about 6:45 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, police said.
Police arrived to find that CPR on the child had begun, according to police.
The child was taken by ambulance to nearby Alomere Health hospital in critical condition police said. The identity of the child has yet to be released.
Police have not said how long the child had been underwater or whether there was any supervision.
