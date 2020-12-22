A former longtime public school employee for Edina and most recently a special education aide for Bloomington has been charged with sexually abusing preteen boys many decades ago in his neighborhood.

Kevin Belker, 65, of Bloomington, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from assaults on boys ages 8 to 12.

Belker remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 ahead of a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

The alleged abuse in the home where Belker still lives remained unknown to law enforcement until Nov. 9, when a Bloomington School District employee went to police after receiving a complaint about him from one of his victims, the charges read.

Belker has worked for the district since September 2018 and is currently a special education paraprofessional at Oak Grove Middle School, the district said. Belker was placed on administrative leave this month.

During his time with the school system, "there were no complaints made against him, and he was not the subject of disciplinary action," said district spokesman Rick Kaufman.

Belker also worked in the Edina School District from October 2005 to August 2018 as a paraprofessional as well as a summer substitute custodian and after-school recreation leader.

In 2012, Belker was appointed to a four-year term by then-Gov. Mark Dayton to Minnesota's Advisory Council on Mental Health as a parent representative.

According to Monday's criminal complaint:

Investigators learned that Belker, when he was in his late teens to mid-20s, sexually assaulted at least five boys in his family's neighborhood from 1973 to 1980.

One victim recalled that "some of the neighborhood mothers speaking about [Belker]" and that he "believes that the parents knew about [Belker] and what he was doing to young boys," the charges read.

The five victims were three brothers from one family and two brothers from another family. They were similar in age to a Belker sibling, and some of the abuse occurred during sleepovers with the sibling in the Belker home.

One of the boys recalled that Belker "worked on cars, and kids looked up to him," the charges read.

Belker offered to look after the two brothers over one weekend while their parents were out of town for a wedding. During that time, he sexually touched both of them, including in a movie theater.

Police in Bloomington are asking to be called at 952-563-4994 by anyone who believes they have had inappropriate contact with Belker.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482