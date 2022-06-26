A child was taken from a home Saturday night in south Minneapolis for what authorities said was a possible drowning in a pool.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol was called to a large residence in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. "on a report of a possible drowning in a pool," said sheriff's spokesman Andy Skoogman.
Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on a child at the scene, Skoogman said. The child was then taken from the 119-year mansion-like home to HCMC for further treatment.
Authorities had no other information to release Saturday night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Child hospitalized after report of possible drowning in south Minneapolis
A child was taken from a home Saturday night in south Minneapolis for what authorities said was a possible drowning in a pool. The Hennepin…
Politics
Current and former Minnesotans remember life before Roe v. Wade
Less than 50 years ago, abortion was illegal in most states. Some Minnesotans remember it well.
St. Paul
St. Paul's Arcade Street may be due for makeover
Traffic planners are in the early stages of rethinking the busy Payne-Phalen street. Traffic may be reduced to three lanes under one proposal.
Politics
Minnesota abortion fight turns to November and the ballot box
Groups on both sides of the issue have been preparing to take their case to Minnesota voters. Abortion could now be a defining theme of the 2022 campaign.
Minneapolis
Mpls. superintendent leaving after 6 years of 'successes, challenges and learning experiences'
Ed Graff's tenure with the district, which included a controversial redesign and a disruptive teachers strike, ends Thursday.