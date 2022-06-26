A child was taken from a home Saturday night in south Minneapolis for what authorities said was a possible drowning in a pool.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol was called to a large residence in the 2200 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. "on a report of a possible drowning in a pool," said sheriff's spokesman Andy Skoogman.

Emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on a child at the scene, Skoogman said. The child was then taken from the 119-year mansion-like home to HCMC for further treatment.

Authorities had no other information to release Saturday night.