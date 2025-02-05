Tips for making the best chicken wings for your Super Bowl party

These glazed wings are miraculously simple. The trick to super crisp, juicy wings is to dry them out in the refrigerator the night before. This helps concentrate the flavors and draw out the moisture. Use any combination of meaty drumettes, wingettes, flats or wing tips, or buy whole wings and break them down, cutting at the joints to separate each wing into three pieces. Note: For a spicier version, rub the chicken wings with Sriracha mayonnaise (see recipe). For a vegetarian version, rub cauliflowerets with the same mayo mixture and serve with the same dipping sauces. From Beth Dooley.