Come Sunday around 5:30 p.m., die-hard football fans and those of us drawn to Super Bowl hoopla will gather for hearty handheld snacks, knowing the food is as much fun as the game and the show surrounding it.
Tips for making the best chicken wings for your Super Bowl party
Chicken wings and dipping sauces are a winning game-day combination, and with these tricks and recipes you’ll be the snacking champion.
Super Bowl Sunday is synonymous with wings. Lots of them: the classic spicy Buffalo, plus Asian, Italian and Mexican variations. Wings are easy to eat, easy to share and easy to prep ahead so that the cook can actually enjoy the game (or at least the halftime show).
The best wings achieve that combo of perfectly crisp and juicy under a finger-licking glaze. While bars rely on a deep fryer, that’s just too much fuss and mess for most of us. But there are a few hacks that will make your wings rival those from a neighborhood bar. (Check out our list of favorite wings in the Twin Cities.)
First, be sure to dry them out before cooking. When you get the wings home, unwrap them, sprinkle with a little salt and pepper and place them on a wire rack set in a sheet pan and refrigerate. This allows air to circulate around the wings so they dry evenly (the sheet pan catches the drips).
Next? Mayo works magic. The vinegar in mayo helps tenderize the meat; the fat and egg seals in flavor and helps create a golden-brown crust, and the fat prevents the chicken from drying out while evenly distributing the flavors. Because mayo is thicker than butter or oil, it sticks to the meat and won’t run off as it cooks. Mayo works wonders by itself, but it is even a better sauce when mixed with Sriracha or a favorite hot sauce for kick.
How did chicken wings become the iconic Super Bowl food? While serving wings wasn’t new, the saucy, spicy Buffalo version originated in the 1960s at two different bars in the city, Young’s and the Anchor Bar, and quickly caught on.
In the 1980s, when boneless, skinless chicken breasts became all the rage, bars and restaurants found wings to be cheaper and more plentiful. Their popularity spread quickly as technology made it possible to broadcast sporting events live to any bar in the country, and football was the most popular. The wing trend was further bolstered by the Buffalo Bills' multiple Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s.
The National Chicken Council estimated that Americans ate 1.42 billion wings while watching last year’s big game between Kansas City and San Francisco, and that the majority of Americans prefer bone-in wings to boneless.
These wings are super easy to cook, eat and share, and they’re a natural pairing with cold beer. The meaty morsels are as good a reason to gather for this Sunday as the game itself.
Super Bowl Chicken Wings
Serves 4 to 6.
These glazed wings are miraculously simple. The trick to super crisp, juicy wings is to dry them out in the refrigerator the night before. This helps concentrate the flavors and draw out the moisture. Use any combination of meaty drumettes, wingettes, flats or wing tips, or buy whole wings and break them down, cutting at the joints to separate each wing into three pieces. Note: For a spicier version, rub the chicken wings with Sriracha mayonnaise (see recipe). For a vegetarian version, rub cauliflowerets with the same mayo mixture and serve with the same dipping sauces. From Beth Dooley.
- 2 to 2 ½ lb. chicken wings
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ c. melted butter
- ½ c. mayonnaise (see Note for spicier wings)
- Dipping sauces (see recipes)
Directions
Spread the wings out on a wire rack; season with salt and pepper and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line one or two baking sheets with parchment paper or aluminum foil.
Brush the wings with the butter. Roast in the oven until they begin to brown, about 20 minutes. Remove wings from oven and generously coat with mayonnaise (or Sriracha mayo, if using). Continue roasting until the wings are nicely browned and the meat is no longer pink, another 20 minutes. Preheat the broiler to high. Run the wings under the broiler until lightly charred. Serve with the dipping sauces.
Trio of Dips
What are wings without dipping sauce? Try these super dips for Super Sunday. From Beth Dooley.
Sriracha Mayonnaise
Makes about 1 ¼ cups.
Spread this on the chicken before roasting; serve the rest on the side.
- 1 c. mayonnaise
- 2 to 3 tbsp. Sriracha sauce, to taste
- 1 to 2 tsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
Directions
Put all of the ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.
Blue Cheese Dip
Makes about 1 ½ cups.
- 3 oz. blue cheese, crumbled
- ¼ c. mayonnaise
- ¼ c. sour cream or whole milk plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Directions
Put all of the ingredients into a medium bowl and whisk together. Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.
Honey Mustard Dip
Makes about ¾ cup.
- ¼ c. vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. whole grain mustard
- 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
Directions
Put all of the ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together. Store any extra in a covered container in the refrigerator.
Chicken wings and dipping sauces are a winning game-day combination, and with these tricks and recipes you’ll be the snacking champion.