It’s time to ease back into comfort food season

A handful of Fontina cheese is scattered over the top before a call has to be made on how you like your lasagna. Brown-topped with a few crunchy edges of pasta? That needs an assist from the oven, and just a couple of minutes under the broiler will do the trick. If you don’t want to turn on the oven (because the forecast might call for another round of heat and humidity), just cover the skillet and let it cook a few minutes more until the cheese is melted.