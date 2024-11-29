Sunday supper: Chicken Madeira
This version of the popular Cheesecake Factory dish is easy to make at home, too.
Serves 4.
This recipe, inspired by the Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Madeira, has everything you need — chicken, asparagus, cheese and mushrooms, not to mention a tasty sauce that tops it all. This recipe should be started in advance to give the chicken time to marinate. From “Favorite Family Recipes: Most Requested Copy Cat Dishes” (Shadow Mountain, 2024).
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
For the marinade:
- ¾ c. balsamic vinegar
- ½ c. olive oil
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- Pepper, to taste
For the sauce:
- 3 tbsp. butter or oil
- 2 c. fresh white mushrooms, sliced
- 1 c. balsamic vinegar
- 1 c. beef broth
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar
- Pepper, to taste
For the topping:
- 1 tbsp. butter or oil
- 12 spears asparagus
- 4 slices provolone cheese (see Note)
- 4 slices mozzarella cheese
- Fresh parsley, for garnish
- Mashed potatoes, for serving
Directions
Place chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper and pound until about ½ inch thick. Place chicken in a resealable plastic bag. Combine marinade ingredients — balsamic vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar and pepper — and pour in the bag. Squeeze all the air out, seal, and refrigerate for about 2 hours.
About 20 minutes before chicken is done marinating, heat 3 tablespoons butter or oil in a large skillet. Add mushrooms and sauté for a couple minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, beef broth, brown sugar and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until sauce thickens and reduces to about half of its original volume. When it is done, the sauce should be dark brown in color. Set aside.
While the mushrooms simmer, cook the chicken. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Place chicken in dish and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Set aside.
While chicken is baking, sauté the asparagus spears in some butter or oil until bright green and crisp-tender, about 5 to 7 minutes. Set aside.
Once chicken and asparagus have cooked, layer on each chicken piece 1 slice provolone cheese, 3 cooked asparagus spears, then 1 slice mozzarella cheese. Set the oven to broil, and broil for about 3 minutes, or until the cheese melts and browns a little.
Right before serving, spoon some of the sauce over each piece of chicken. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with mashed potatoes.
Note: Buy provolone and mozzarella cheese by the slice at your grocery store deli counter. The cheese melts better and is less expensive than buying prepackaged cheese.
