Sunday supper: Chicken Madeira

About 20 minutes before chicken is done marinating, heat 3 tablespoons butter or oil in a large skillet. Add mushrooms and sauté for a couple minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, beef broth, brown sugar and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, or until sauce thickens and reduces to about half of its original volume. When it is done, the sauce should be dark brown in color. Set aside.