A Chicago man drowned early Sunday in a central Minnesota lake, authorities said.

Steven A. Boose, 20, died about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Boose, who was in Minnesota visiting family members, was reported missing about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at Middle Spunk Lake in Avon, authorities said.

A Sheriff’s Office sergeant entered the water in search of Boose and was soon joined by deputies, and police and fire officials from Avon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A Sheriff’s Office diver pulled Boose from the water and lifesaving efforts began.

Paul Walsh