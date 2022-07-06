It's only one game - and an exhibition at that - but the early returns are in and Chet Holmgren's NBA stock is rising.

Tuesday night the former Minnehaha Academy standout and No. 2 overall pick out of Gonzaga made his Summer League debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 7-1 big man threw down a monstrous two-handed dunk for his first points and went up from there.

The final tally: 23 points and seven rebounds to go along with an NBA Summer League-record six blocks.

Not that the No. 2 pick has to prove many doubters, but plenty of NBA Twitter types took notice of Holmgren's night.

Holmgren also appeared to tweak his ankle during the game, a 98-77 win for the Thunder over the Jazz in Salt Lake City. But he said in a postgame interview (which he only agreed to do if he could have a teammate recognized along with him on the court) he was fine.

"I'll just tie my shoes tighter," he said.