Hennepin County spent about $3.7 million on the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for courthouse security, employee salaries and services for George Floyd's family, among other expenses.

Jurors convicted Chauvin on April 20 of all counts against him — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — for killing Floyd last year. The approximately six-week trial was watched around the world and included unprecedented security measures, a large police presence and an unusually high number of expert witnesses who testified at trial.

The county on Friday released costs for the trial. The single largest expense after salaries was security for the Hennepin County courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, which also houses county government offices, and other county buildings such as the jail. The cost — $773,412 — included barbed and razor wire fencing, barricades and boarding; it did not include the cost of staffing deputies.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which oversees security at the courthouse, spent a total of about $3.2 million for employee salaries, equipment and building security, among other costs. The office used $18,000 for a drone to monitor "restricted airspace."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which assisted the Minnesota Attorney General's Office in the case, spent a total of $467,877 on costs ranging from employee salaries to food and refreshments for Floyd's family.

Both offices said some of the expenses, such as salaries, would have been incurred regardless of Chauvin's trial.

Costs for the Attorney General's Office and the state courts were not immediately available. Attorney General Keith Ellison has said that several attorneys outside of his office who assisted in the prosecution worked for free.

The county attorney's expenses included $32,786 for "AGO trial costs," which were not specified, and $2,150 to move "AGO Staff" to the county courthouse.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman earned $17,771 for working on the case in the 11 months between Chauvin's charging to his trial; other prosecutors in his office spent more time on the case and earned more, including an assistant county attorney who worked on the case the whole time and earned $132,232.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while he begged for his life, is serving a 22 1/2 year prison sentence. His three former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in state court next year on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four defendants also face pending charges in federal court alleging that they violated Floyd's civil rights. A trial date for those cases have not been set.

