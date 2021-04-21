The historic guilty verdicts against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd particularly resonated among Twin Cities activists, who call it the opening round in a struggle to end decades, if not centuries, of police violence inflicted on people of color.

Some said the jury decision that convicted Chauvin on all three murder and manslaughter counts in Hennepin County District Court, saved the city, and perhaps the country, of a conflagration that would have erupted, had he been found innocent.

"Murders of people of color have been going on for years and years, not only in the Black community, but in the native community," said Clyde Bellecourt, a founder of the American Indian Movement.

"You have to be happy," about the verdict, he said. "Maybe there is a little bit of justice in America."

Retired Hennepin County Judge LaJune Lange, who is Black, praised the jury decision. "This is the most important case since Dred Scott for Minnesota and the nation," she said. "This is the first time in Minnesota that a jury has valued a Black man when killed in police custody."

Jody Nelson, executive director of Change Inc., a community building agency in the Twin Cities that focuses on creating opportunities, said she was hopeful that the decision will open a new chapter for the American judicial system

"Justice has come to the Black community after being denied justice for over 400 years," she said. "Police departments across the country are on notice that the depraved mind has no place in policing."

Corey Byrd, Director of Youth and Family Engagement for Change Inc. said that if the jury had not done "the right thing … we would have been on fire. Cities around the country would have burned. By doing the right the thing, [Minnesota] saved humanity. Minnesota is showing the world that we do have humanity, we do believe in life."

Peter Hayden, founder and CEO of Turning Point, a north side chemical health agency, said while there has been much talk of the jury's role, the outcome was "in God's hands."

Said Hayden, "I feel a lot of people lose faith and this is a time for people to understand that this is not a time to lose faith. I am now hoping that people celebrate but understand this is still not over in terms of what's happening around the country."

"We still have issues of how other people see us, people of color, including the police," he continued. "All police aren't bad, but because they felt they had to protect each other, that have caused the problem."

Dave Bicking, a member of Communities United Against Police Brutality, hailed the jury decision, but said he believed that the Minneapolis police and city government bear even more of the guilt than Chauvin "because they created the conditions for this to happen. [They have] a lack of accountability …. Derek Chauvin was still training these rookie officers as he knelt on George Floyd's neck. We still have the bulk of our work to do because the city has not changed the conditions that led to this."

Monique Cullars-Doty, co-founder of Blacks Live Matter Minnesota and Black Lives Twin Cities Metro, said she had a sense of relief.

But she added, "I can't be excited and shout, because, at the end of the day, George Floyd is gone, and his daughter is growing up without her father, and she will always be seeing images of her father's last breath. So, she's still going to be in pain. I feel relieved the family got what the judicial system could provide because Black men in Minnesota don't get that. I … hope that the family can take comfort that Derek Chauvin is off the streets."

Jae Yates, speaking for the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, said "We got the verdict that we deserve" and the focus now shifts to obtaining justice for Daunte Wright, recently shot by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, as well as pressing the effort "for community control of the police."

Pastor Richard Pittman, president of the St. Paul Roy Wilkins branch of the NAACP, said he was "pretty excited" about the verdict.

"While we were waiting for this verdict," said Pittman, "it seemed the whole world was holding its breath. We were waiting to exhale. But now, we can breathe. George Floyd said, 'I can't breathe' and today, the whole world can breathe a little better because of [the verdict]." He added, "There needs to be policy changes, policing changes and systemic racism needs to be eradicated out of the criminal justice system."

William C. Jordan Jr. President Minnesota/Dakotas Area Conference NAACP, called the verdict a "small victory" but noted that there are other issues be to faced including the trial this summer for three other Minneapolis police officers for their alleged complicity in Floyd's death, along with the campaign for "true police reform."

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Minnesota, said, "We got justice inside the courthouse, and now we are demanding justice outside the courthouse, police accountability that can prevent the killing of unarmed Black and brown and Indigenous people."

Rev. James Thomas of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in St. Paul and president of the St. Paul Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said it was "about time that we have had a police officer held accountable for the loss of life. So, I am elated. I am happy."

Rev. Jerry McAfee, minister at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis and a longtime civil rights activist: He said he was "relieved but still pained" because of other Blacks who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. "We are grateful without a doubt. People asked me, what will [Attorney General] Keith [Ellison] do, and I always told them, Keith will do what he normally does and put on the best case he can possibly get …. Mike Freeman was part of that team. And Mike lent his support and his voice because Mike was the first prosecutor to get a conviction of a Minneapolis police officer," referring to the conviction of Mohamed Noor, sentenced in 2019 to the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Jeremiah Ellison, Minneapolis City Council member and son of Keith Ellison, said, "I am obviously proud of [prosecutor] Jerry Blackwell and the team my dad put together and I think the jury came back with the right verdict. But I also know that we've been here before in some ways." He recalled the conviction of a police officer in Chicago several years ago for killing a Black person but noted that the "killings still persist there. We are still going to have a lot more work if we are going to prevent this from happening again."

Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence in the Twin Cities, said she was "grateful that finally, for once, our system has done the right thing and a held a guilty person in law enforcement accountable for wrongdoing against a Black man."

But she said there were many other law enforcement officers in Minnesota who have killed Blacks "that led up to George Floyd. We need the rest of these officers held accountable for these murders."

