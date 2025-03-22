Charter school removes CEO Eric Mahmoud amid claims of negligence in handling sexual misconduct charges

Board members for a Golden Valley charter school have voted to depose the school’s CEO, following a civil lawsuit claiming the school failed to act on sexual misconduct complaints against one of its most prominent teachers.
The Harvest Best Academy board voted Thursday to remove CEO Eric Mahmoud during a closed meeting, days after a personal injury lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student alleging that parents and teachers told Mahmoud of sexual misconduct by teacher Abdul Wright.
Despite those warnings, according to the suit filed by St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson, the school failed to report the allegations to law enforcement officials as required under state law.
In a statement, Board Chair Ezra Hyland said the decision to remove Mahmoud, the school’s founder, was difficult but important.
“We recognize Eric’s important contributions to the school from helping start the organization to building systems that have consistently helped our students achieve high test scores,” Hyland said. “The board believes it is time for new leadership to continue to support the Harvest Best Academy’s important role in our community.”
Mahmoud did not respond to requests for comment Saturday. Board members will vote Tuesday on an interim executive director.
Wright was charged in September with first-degree criminal sexual assault for allegedly raping the plaintiff, then 14. The plaintiff states that Wright began grooming her in 2016 shortly after Wright was named Minnesota Teacher of the Year, becoming the first charter school teacher to win that award.
According to the civil lawsuit, the plaintiff felt lucky to be in Wright’s class because of his reputation and played on the girls' basketball team he coached. She stated that Wright paid special attention to her, bought snacks for her and other female students and brought them to Minnesota Timberwolves games, playing songs in the car that “reminded him of her.”